Ben Platt Announces One Night Only Concert in London

Ben Platt is launching a tour to celebrate his new album and London has made the list of stops! Platt will perform one night only at the Eventim Apollo featuring special guest James TW. For tickets and more info, visit https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/ben-platt-tickets.

Ben Platt's debut album SING TO ME INSTEAD is available now via Atlantic Records at all music retailers and streaming services.

Platt is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated SING TO ME INSTEAD headline tour, set to kick off May 3rd at Chicago, IL's famed Chicago Theatre and travel through North America, culminating with a show at Los Angeles, CA's iconic Dolby Theatre on May 24th (see attached itinerary). The tour - which features support from Wrabel and Ben Abraham - includes a sold out performance at New York City's historic Beacon Theatre, a date which completely sold out during the initial pre-sale period. A limited number of VIP packages are available, including post show receptions with Platt, photos, Q & A's and much more.

The winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Evan Hansen in the smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt is one of today's most extraordinary talents - a truly multi-faceted actor, singer, and all-around performer. SING TO ME INSTEAD sees him making a remarkable arrival as recording artist and songwriter, co-writing all of the album's 12 songs. Described by its creator as "an amalgam of a bunch of different relationships in my past, and the very small amount that I've learned while grappling with love and romance," the LP is marked by a striking, deeply emotive brand of classic popcraft, enlivened with sweeping vocals and Platt's undeniable charm and versatility.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





