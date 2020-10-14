Ben Brantley on Why He'll Never Stop Being a Theater Critic, Before Bidding Farewell to the Times
His last day on the job will be October 15.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ben Brantley will step down from his position as chief theater critic for the New York Times after 24 years. His last day on the job will be October 15.
Brantley penned a piece for the Times as a farewell, titled "Why I'll Never Stop Being a Theater Critic."
In the piece, he talked about how he has always been asked if he wishes he could just sit back and enjoy theater as a consumer, rather than have to approach it as a critic.
"But the short answer to that question is an undiluted 'no.', he said. "One of the main reasons I never stopped loving this job is that I can't sit back and go limp, like a passive slab on a massage table."
Brantley went on to say, "When the theater returns, I hope to be attending it as a lover, a supporter, a fully engaged fan boy. Which means I'll be there as a critic."
Read Brantley's full piece here.
