Bees Deluxe to Return to the Shrine World Music Venue in Harlem

Bees Deluxe, the British-American acid blues band from Boston, return to The Shrine World Music Venue in Harlem on Thursday, July 30th, the Manhattan stop on their East Coast tour. Bees Deluxe were semi-finalists at the International Blues Championship held in Memphis in 2026, they are headed back to Beale Street to compete again-representing New England-in January 2027.



Fronted by British guitarist Conrad Warre, Bees Deluxe includes Carol Band on keys and harmonica, Dylan DiChiara on drums and Daniel DiPaola on bass. 'We always look forward to playing at the Shrine,' says Warre. 'We catch up with old friends and we always make new ones-and room's sound is great.'



The next stop on the tour for Bees Deluxe is Friday, July 31st at The Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton, New Jersey. The band plays with local opener Eclipse, a seven- piece original Jazz Fusion band. 'The last show we played at Lizzie Rose was sold out,' said Bees Deluxe keyboardist,Carol Band, ' Folks were camped out in the parking lot listening through the windows.'



On Saturday, August 1st, Bees Deluxe hits the stage at the legendary Jamey's House of Music in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. This is the band's fourth appearance at this intimate listening club. The venue is owned and managed by Renaissance man and veteran musician, Jamey Reilly whose career in the music business includes stints as a musician, audio designer and sound engineer for groups ranging from Aerosmith to Frank Zappa.

Here's what the press says of Bees Deluxe: "This is what Steely Dan would sound like if they played the blues." - John Kereiff, the-rock-doctors-hot-wax-album-reviews

"The music, for me, has the same impact that Steely Dan did with their first couple of albums. They play very tight Blues that sounds as though they are jamming but this is very tight, and the playing is absolutely superb." - Andy Snipper, Music News

Shrine World Music Venue is located at 2271 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, in Harlem. There is no cover. Bees Deluxe hits the stage at 9pm.

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