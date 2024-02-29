Baryshnikov Arts Presents The World Premiere Of 4 | 2 | 3 Created By Baye & Asa

As part of its new 2024 Spring Season, Baryshnikov Arts presents 4 | 2 | 3, created by Baye & Asa.

What has 4 legs in the morning, 2 legs at noon, and 3 legs in the evening? 4 | 2 | 3 uses this question-also known as the riddle of the Sphinx-as an allegorical structure. The piece explores how we must build a new world on foundations that are less oppressive, less extractive, and more sustainable. The work is divided into three sections for three generations of performers.

4 | 2 | 3 continues the 2024 Spring Season, which includes newly commissioned projects including film, dance, music, visual art, opera, and puppetry. The new season builds on the organization's rich history as a multi-disciplinary, multi-platform haven for artistic freedom, and will take place at the Jerome Robbins Theater at Baryshnikov Arts, 450 W. 37th Street, NYC.

Tickets

The world premiere of this dance/theater work will take place on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 7pm, with additional showings on Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7pm and Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 7pm. Tickets are $39 including fees and are available at https://baryshnikovarts.org/.