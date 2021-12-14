Baryshnikov Arts Center To Present Virtual Premiere Of Molly Lieber And Eleanor Smith's GLORIA REHEARSAL

The Baryshnikov Arts Center will present the world premiere of gloria rehearsal by New York City-based dance artists Molly Lieber and Eleanor Smith. The presentation, part of BAC's Fall 2021 Digital Season, is free and available to watch on demand from Monday, January 10, at 5pm ET, until Monday, January 24, at 5pm, at bacnyc.org.

gloria rehearsal is a feminist work continuing Molly Lieber and Eleanor Smith's 15-year choreographic partnership using abstract dance as a means to break down patriarchal systems of degradation. The artists position themselves as recognizable images of female objectification, only to deconstruct and reconstitute these forms through embodied movement and connection. gloria rehearsal is a meditation striving toward catharsis despite deep communal grief.

gloria rehearsal is choreographed and performed by Lieber and Smith and features sound design by James Lo. Filmed by Tatyana Tenenbaum at Baryshnikov Arts Center. Running time is 35 minutes.

Molly Lieber and Eleanor Smith have been making dances in New York since 2006. Recent works include Gloria (Abrons Arts Center, 2021), Body Comes Apart (New York Live Arts, 2019, and remounted for Live Artery, January 2020), Basketball (PS 122 and Baryshnikov Arts Center for COIL, 2017), Rude World (PS 122 and The Chocolate Factory Theater for COIL 2015), Tulip (Roulette, 2013; Judson Now at Danspace Project, 2012), and Beautiful Bone (The Chocolate Factory Theater, 2012). Residencies and awards: 2021 Jerome Hill Fellowship Finalists, 2021/2022 Artists in Residence at Movement Research, 2020/2021 Jerome Foundation AIRSpace Residency at Abrons Art Center, 2019 Foundation for Contemporary Art Emergency Grant, 2019 BACSpace Residency at Baryshnikov Arts Center, 2018 Family Residency at Mount Tremper Arts, 2018 Bessie Schönberg Fellows at The Yard, 2018 DiP Residency Artists at Gibney, 2016 LMCC Process Space Residency, 2015 Rosas Summer Studios Recipient, PS122's 2014/2015 RAMP Artist, 2014 BACSpace Residency at Baryshnikov Art Center, 2013 New York Dance and Performance "Bessie" Award Nomination for Emerging Choreographer, and the 2013 NYFA Fellow Finalist Award, and featured as one of Alastair Macaulay's "Best Dance of 2017" in The New York Times for Basketball. Lieber and Smith were guest artists at Connecticut College in 2015, co-taught at Sarah Lawrence in the spring 2018, and at The New School in fall 2019. www.mollyandeleanor.com.

Molly Lieber performed recently in works by luciana achugar, Oren Barnoy, Wally Cardona, Keely Garfield, Neil Greenberg, Maria Hassabi, Jennifer Lacey, Juliette Mapp, Melinda Ring, Brian Rogers, and Donna Uchizono. Some of these artists she has worked for extensively: luciana achugar since 2012, Keely Garfield since 2013, and Donna Uchizono since 2014. Lieber received a 2016 New York Dance and Performance "Bessie" Award for Outstanding Performance and is pictured on the March 2016 cover of Dance Magazine's issue on New York's Freelance Dance Stars. She teaches at Movement Research and is a Certified Lactation Counselor (CLC), working with new parents in NYC. Lieber has two daughters, Ruby, 4 years, and Gloria, 10 months.

Eleanor Smith is a choreographer, freelance dancer, and Authentic Movement practitioner. She has performed in the works of Ivy Baldwin Dance since 2009, Molly Poerstel since 2013, and Katie Workum Dance since 2013. She has also performed in the works of Vanessa Anspaugh, Anna Azrieli, Levi Gonzalez, Juliana F. May, and robbinschilds. Smith is a founding member of the Authentic Movement collective DUVET and has been improvising all her life.