Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents PLAYBAC: PERFORMANCES FROM THE ARCHIVE

Baryshnikov Arts Center presents the fourth installment of PlayBAC, a series of videos from the organization's rich archive of live performances, presented as part of BAC's Digital Spring 2021 season of free online programs. The series of never-before-seen archival recordings features multidisciplinary artists from around the globe performing in BAC's theaters and studios. PlayBAC videos-which include special introductions from Mikhail Baryshnikov-are free and available to watch at BACNYC.ORG beginning at 5PM EST on Thursday until the following Thursday at 5PM EST.

The fourth series of PlayBAC kicks off April 8-15 with the 2019 N.Y. Premiere of Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker's Verklärte Nacht, a powerful duet by the renowned Belgian choreographer presented in the Jerome Robbins Theater. Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night) is set to composer Arnold Schönberg's late Romantic score based on an 1866 poem by Richard Dehmel about a woman who confesses to the man she loves that she is pregnant with another man's child. Originally choreographed in 1995 for an ensemble, this 2014 reconstruction is derived from a process of reduction, concentrating the poem's dramatic structure in an evocative dance for three performers from which the narrative lines and expressive modulations emerge.

The series continues April 15-22 with BAC Salon: Szymanowski, Berio + Debussy, a 2018 concert performed in the intimate Howard Gilman Performance Space featuring the refined Tesla Quartet and Canadian soprano Alexandra Smither in what was her first New York appearance. The program includes turn of the 20th century masterworks for string quartet by Karol Szymanowski and Claude Debussy-both exemplifying groundbreaking harmonic pursuits of the time-and Luciano Berio's Sequenza III, which incorporates coughing, laughing, whispering, speaking, and singing into one of the great modern feats for solo voice.

PlayBAC Series 4 concludes April 22-29 with the celebrated Chilean theater company Bonobo performing the U.S. Premiere of Tú Amarás, a timely work of political theater developed in residence at BAC and presented in the Jerome Robbins Theater in February 2020. A group of Chilean doctors prepares for an international conference on prejudice in medicine, a subject complicated by the arrival of extraterrestrials who have settled on Earth to escape genocide. Making its U.S. debut, acclaimed Chilean theater collective Bonobo addresses violence in democratic contexts, giving new significance to the notion of The Other in contemporary society.

The complete schedule for the fourth series of PlayBAC follows and can also be viewed at bacnyc.org.