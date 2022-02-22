Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents Chromic Duo HOMECOMING: LOVE YOU ALL WAYS, March 14-15

Baryshnikov Arts Center will present Homecoming: love you all ways by genre-fluid musicians Chromic Duo. The performances are March 14 + 15 at 7:30PM, and tickets are $20.

The Duo, Lucy Yao and Dorothy Chan, creates performances and installations blending piano, prepared piano, toy piano, and electronics.

Homecoming: love you all ways brings together music by Chromic Duo, Kenyan composer Nyokabi Kariuki, and Brooklyn-based composer Phong Tran, in collaboration with technologist and visual artist Brian Ellis and dance collective J Chen Project. Building upon the Duo's multimedia and chamber music performance practice, Homecoming: love you all ways utilizes research and prototyping of interviews and field recordings conducted in New York City's Chinatown to bring to light the sounds and stories of the people and communities around them.

This program combines performance art, sound design, installation, dance, and new technologies to reflect upon personal journeys and celebrate the resilience of Asian American communities in the face of uncertainty and adversity.

Program:

Chromic Duo: lightless*

Nyokabi Kariuki: laika, bluu (NY Premiere)

Chromic Duo: Fluorescent Oceans

Phong Tran: selections from The Computer Room (World Premiere)

Chromic Duo: Blue Vice (NY Premiere)**

Chromic Duo: Homecoming: love you all ways (BAC Commission, World Premiere)^

*This work includes visual art in collaboration with Brian Ellis.

**This work includes a dance collaboration with J CHEN PROJECT.

^This work includes interviews + memories to celebrate Chinatown, including interviews with mural artist Peach Blue, poetry by JiaoYang Li inspired by Tonii's Rice Rolls, with additional poetry by Dorothy Chan and Lucy Yao.

For more information, visit bacnyc.org.