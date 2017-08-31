Bartlett Sher Explains Why He Will Not Put a Trump Story on Stage

With everything that has happened politically in our country over the last year, many artists have committed themselves to putting the truth on paper, film, and stage. Tony winner Bartlett Sher is not one of them.

In a recent interview with The Stage, he explained his feelings about the current adminstration: "It's almost too much to talk about. So to actually flatter them by trying to dramatise their situation seems way too much for me. Let's figure out how to either vote him out of office or get him out of office as quickly as we can, because I disagree with him so violently, but I don't want to talk about it. I don't want to give him the benefit of doing some play about it. It's just ghastly."

Click here to read the full interview.

LCT: Oslo, The King and I, Golden Boy, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Awake and Sing!, The Light in the Piazza (Tony nominations); South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle awards; also London, Australia); Blood and Gifts; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (also London). Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof (Broadway Theatre), The Bridges of Madison County (Schoenfeld). Off-Broadway: Prayer for My Enemy (Playwrights Horizons), Waste (Best Play Obie Award), Cymbeline (Callaway Award, also Royal Shakespeare Company), Don Juan, Pericles (TFANA, BAM). Artistic director of Seattle's Intiman Theatre (2000-2009). Previously company director for the Guthrie Theater and associate artistic director at Hartford Stage. Opera: Faust (Baden Baden); Two Boys (ENO, Metropolitan Opera); Otello, Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Le Comte Ory, L'Elisir d'Amore(Metropolitan Opera); Roméo et Juliette (Salzburg, Milan, Chicago, Metropolitan Opera); Mourning Becomes Electra (Seattle Opera, New York City Opera). Upcoming productions include Adam Guettel's new musical Millions and My Fair Lady for LCT.

Related Articles