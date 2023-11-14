Barry Manilow, Cher and More To Light Up Annual CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER 

Kelly Clarkson will host the live telecast with a special appearance by NBC's ‘TODAY' anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Celebrate the lighting one of world's most famous Christmas trees with a star-studded lineup of musical performances and special appearances in this year's highly anticipated “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special. The two-hour telecast will air live Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.  

Audiences will be enchanted by festive performances from Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, Cher, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce, Manuel Turizo and more. Blackstone and Palmer, Foster and McPhee, and Gillies and MacFarlane will perform holiday duets while Cher, in addition to performing solo, will be joined by Love for a special song. In line with tradition, the Radio City Rockettes - the stars of the annual “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall - will wow viewers with a festive performance.

As previously announced, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson will, for the first time, pull double duty, entertaining audiences as host and with her holiday hits. “TODAY” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin are set to once again join the tree lighting for a special appearance.   

The annual holiday special will celebrate the lighting of an 80-foot tall, 43-foot wide Norway Spruce from Vestal, N.Y. The tree weighs approximately 12 tons, will be adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a three-dimensional Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals.  

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center” is produced by the Emmy Award-winning Brad Lachman Productions. Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken serve as executive producers. Matt Lachman will produce. Glenn Weiss directs. 



