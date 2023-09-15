Baltimore Street Will Be Named After Andre De Shields

A street in Baltimore is being named after Broadway's own Andre De Shields.

A ceremonial street dedication will be held on September 21, which will officially name the southwest corner of the 1800 block of Division Street as "André De Shields Way."

De Shields shared the information about the ceremony on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

In a career spanning 50 years, De Shields has distinguished himself as an unparalleled actor, director, and educator. De Shields has appeared in the original broadway casts of multiple musicals, including The Full Monty, Warp! and The Wiz, most recently and notably originating the role of Hermes on Broadway in the musical Hadestown, winning the 2019 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for his performance. He has also appeared on television, and won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement for his performance in the 1982 NBC broadcast of Ain't Misbehavin'. He most recently appeared on Broadway in Death of a Salesman.