BalletCollective Announces Open Application Call For 2025 Commission For Developing Choreographers

BalletCollective, the New York-based interdisciplinary arts nonprofit known for its collaborative creative process, announced today that from February 26, 2024 through March 18, 2024 it is accepting applications for its 2025 Commission for Developing Choreographers.

BalletCollective's Commission for Developing Choreographers, now in its sixth year, offers choreographers the chance to partner closely with a composer and a "source artist" in a "collective" that ultimately produces an original dance-based work with an original score. The work's premiere, with live accompaniment, is included in BalletCollective's annual fall season in New York, NY.

Previous recipients include Gabrielle Lamb (2017), Preston Chamblee (2019), Bryn Cohn (2022), and Omar Román De Jesús (2023). The recipient of the 2024 Commission for Developing Choreographers will be announced in March 2024.

By its nature, BalletCollective consists of a rotating group of artists and collaborators, and with each new collective new ideas, new challenges, and ultimately, new forms of expression that emerge.

The selected choreographer will receive a commission fee that ranges from $12,000-$18,000 based on commission length. Additional commissioning fees are paid by BalletCollective to the selected composer and source artist. BalletCollective will also provide to the choreographer:

dance studio space during creative residencies in New York, NY and Millbrook, NY

assistance with travel and housing during creative residencies in New York, NY and Millbrook, NY

the chance to work with an ensemble of exceptional dancers and musicians

BalletCollective's Founder and Artistic Director Troy Schumacher said, "BalletCollective's collaborative process forms close bonds between our choreographers, composers, and source artists. Immersing myself in the creation process of new music and other art forms through BalletCollective's signature process has expanded my ability to choreograph in ways I could never have foreseen. Having deeply benefited from working in this transformative method myself, it makes me incredibly proud for us to be entering our sixth cycle of our Commission for Developing Choreographers, offering this opportunity to more and more talent."

Expert panelists helping select the 2025 Commission for Developing Choreographers recipient include:

Troy Schumacher (BalletCollective Founder and Artistic Director, choreographer, director, and New York City Ballet dancer)

Gabrielle Lamb (Choreographer, Director of Pigeonwing Dance, 2024 Hearst Choreographer in Residence at Princeton University, and recipient of the 2017 BalletCollective Commission for Developing Choreographers)

Michael Sean Breeden (BalletCollective Rehearsal Director, former Miami City Ballet dancer, co-founder of the "Conversations on Dance" podcast, and répétiteur for Justin Peck)

Daniel Applebaum (Frequent BalletCollective collaborator, New York City Ballet dancer, and writer for Opera News, Dance Magazine and Pointe Magazine)

Kristen Segin (BalletCollective Artistic and Administrative Manager and New York City Ballet dancer)

FOR APPLICANTS

BalletCollective's Commission for Developing Choreographers is open to members of the dance community who have prior professional choreography experience. Applicants are required to be a minimum of 21 years of age by June 1, 2025.

Choreographers will be asked to commission, with BalletCollective's support and guidance, a composer to create an original score for their piece. These two collaborators will then be tasked to work together to identify a "source artist" (any non-performative creator or thought leader) to create or curate a piece of "source art"-a contemporary work of art in any medium-that will serve as the starting reference point for their work. Past source artists have included photojournalists, board game designers, visual artists, architects, and more, and it is through the interpretation, exploration of, and response to the source art that the dance-based work and its score ultimately arise.

A knowledge of music or musical training is helpful, though not required, for choreographic applicants. A strong desire to collaborate with others, however, is paramount.

The application is located at balletcollective.com/forchoreographers2025. Applicants are asked to provide the following:

Full name, current place of residence, and email

Resume/CV in PDF format

A minimum of one (1) and maximum of three (3) work samples, all via link; we recommend Vimeo or YouTube. Please note that reels are acceptable, but only as a secondary work sample.

A short note explaining 1) why they are applying and 2) why collaborating with BalletCollective would be meaningful for them at this stage of their career (400 words or less)

Applicants are encouraged to reach out to Kristen Segin at info@balletcollective.com with any questions or if they encounter technical difficulties.

KEY DATES

Application opens: Monday, February 26, 2024

Virtual Office Hours (optional): Monday, March 11, 2024 from 1PM-1:30PM ET and Sunday, March 17, 2024 from 1PM-1:30PM ET (register online at balletcollective.com/forchoreographers2025)

Application is due by: Monday, March 18, 2024 by 11:59 PM ET

Interviews with applicants who make the shortlist will take place virtually April 1 - April 7, 2024

Applicants will be notified of their submission status Friday, April 19, 2024

The recipient of the 2025 Choreographic Commission and the names of their collaborators will be announced to the public in early 2025

Applicants should please note the following: