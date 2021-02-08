Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Ballet Hispánico's Watch Party Series Continues With George Faison's CAFE AMERICA

Tune in on February 10, 2021 at 7:30pm, and join a conversation with Tony Award-winning choreographer George Faison.

Feb. 8, 2021  
Ballet Hispánico's Watch Party Series Continues With George Faison's CAFE AMERICA

Ballet Hispánico will kick off 2021 with a glimpse into the company's past. The 50th Anniversary Celebration continues with a series of entertaining archival repertory pieces, inviting audiences to look back at vibrant performances from the 80s and 90s with the Ballet Hispánico Watch Party Series on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, available at ballethispanico.org, and on YouTube and Facebook.

Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by live Q&A sessions with Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, choreographers and Company and alumni dancers. The piece features Mr. Vilaro himself, during his years as a dancer with the Company.

February 10, 2021 at 7:30pm

Café America by George Faison (Tony Award winner forThe Wiz), followed by a conversation with the choreographer himself and the trio of three dancers, Jose Costas, Pedro Ruiz, and Eduardo Vilaro.

Café America is a bittersweet envisioning of the "American Dream." Three immigrants make their way to a new life dawned in brilliant-colored suits with a sense of determination evoked by Faison's expansive, jazzy choreography.

Choreography by George Faison; Music by Ruben Blades and Julio Iglesias; Set Design by Pepon Osorio; Costume Design by Bernard Johnson; Lighting Design by Tim Hunter; Dancers: Jose Costas, Pedro Ruiz, Eduardo Vilaro, and Amir Levy


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Dara Adler
Dara Adler
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi

Related Articles
Lisa Bostnar and Gus Kaikkonen to Star in Park Theatre Play Readings Photo

Lisa Bostnar and Gus Kaikkonen to Star in Park Theatre Play Readings

Creative Cauldron Announces Upcoming Streaming Concerts Photo

Creative Cauldron Announces Upcoming Streaming Concerts

Theatre Rhinoceros Presents MOON SHOT Photo

Theatre Rhinoceros Presents MOON SHOT

New Repertory Theatre and Queen Mab Productions Present #ROMEOJULIET Photo

New Repertory Theatre and Queen Mab Productions Present #ROMEOJULIET


More Hot Stories For You