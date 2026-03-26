Ballet Hispánico to Honor Donald B. Verrilli, Jr. and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa 56th Gala

Ballet Hispánico New York announces its 56th Anniversary Gala, honoring Donald B. Verrilli, Jr., and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. The Gala will take place on April 23, 2026.

The night begins with a cocktail reception at 5:30PM at New York City Center, W. 56th Street & 6 ½ Avenue, followed by a groundbreaking opening night performance of MUJERES: Women in Motion featuring work by three Latina choreographers - Cassi Abranches, Stephanie Martinez, and Gala Honoree Annabelle Lopez Ochoa - whose bold voices reframe Latino culture and reveal the complex, ever-evolving narratives of our time. The evening continues at The Plaza Hotel, 768 Fifth Avenue with tributes, dinner, and dancing, with performances by students of The Ballet Hispánico School and music from the three-time GRAMMY Award winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra. Ballet Hispánico is honoring Donald B. Verrilli, Jr., with the 2026 Civic Inspiración Award.

As the 46th Solicitor General of the United States under President Barack Obama, Donald B. Verrilli, Jr., is widely recognized as one of the most influential Supreme Court advocates of our time. He has argued dozens of cases before the Court and won landmark victories establishing the right to marriage equality and defending the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act, which has made health care available to millions of Americans. His distinguished public service, leadership, and ongoing dedication to mentoring and civic good reflect the values of inclusion and excellence that Ballet Hispánico champions through our School, Company performances, and Community Arts Partnerships.

Ballet Hispánico is honoring Annabelle Lopez Ochoa with the 2026 Artistic Inspiración Award.

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa is a Belgian-Colombian choreographer whose work has reshaped contemporary ballet on the global stage. Trained at the Royal Ballet School in Antwerp, she began her professional life as a dancer, performing for twelve years with leading European companies including Djazzex and Scapino Ballet Rotterdam. In 2003, she made the pivotal decision to devote herself fully to choreography, and almost immediately was hailed as a "rising star" of the Dutch dance scene.

Since then, Lopez Ochoa has become one of the most prolific and sought-after choreographic voices, with original works created for well over 89 companies across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Her roster includes commissions for New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, English National Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, Hong Kong Ballet, Queensland Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, Scottish Ballet, Ballet Nacional de Cuba, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and - among many others - Ballet Hispánico New York.

Lopez Ochoa's work spans an extraordinary breadth of forms: short conceptual pieces, full-length narrative ballets, theatrical works, opera, musical theatre, and dance films. She is widely respected for her ability to weave emotional depth with architectural clarity, crafting movement that is richly detailed yet structurally dynamic.

The evening includes a vibrant new work entitled Trança (Braid) by Brazil's Cassi Abranches, a contemporary take on Brazilian dance, capturing the restless energy of daily life; Línea Recta by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, a piece that explores what happens when individuality begins to move collectively through flamenco dance; and Stephanie Martinez's Otra Vez, Otra Vez, Otra Vez, which offers a richly textured reflection on the cyclical patterns of life inspired by Picasso's Old Guitarist.

Table and ticket reservations include access to the pre-performance reception (5:30pm) and premium seating at the opening night performance at New York City Center (6:30pm), followed by dinner and dancing at The Plaza (8:30pm).