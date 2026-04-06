Ballet Hispánico Will Bring EN FAMILIA Family Matinee to NYC City Center

Ballet Hispánico's En Familia/Family Matinee, hosted by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro, will feature excerpts from this season's new works, a repertory classic, and interactive moments. The event will run April 23-26.

Ballet Hispánico's 56th Season brings together four choreographers whose work approaches dance as a way of thinking about the present.

Cassi Abranches' Trança offers a contemporary take on Brazilian dance, capturing the restless energy of daily life. (World Premiere)

Marianela Boán's Reactor Antígona reimagines the Greek myth as a living question on female sacrifice, the passage between worlds, and the self-imposed structures we live under. (World Premiere)

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Línea Recta explores what happens when individuality begins to move collectively through flamenco dance. (Company Repertory)

Stephanie Martinez's Otra Vez, Otra Vez, Otra Vez offers a richly textured reflection on the cyclical patterns of life inspired by Picasso's Old Guitarist. (Company Premiere)

Ballet Hispánico is the nation's leading Latino dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. For over five decades, it has been a beacon of artistic excellence, celebrated for its bold repertory and exceptional training programs. The Company has commissioned over 100 original works, performed on the world's most prestigious stages, and inspired generations through performances, education, and community engagement. Recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, Ballet Hispánico continues to redefine what it means to be an American dance company.