Ballet Hispanico School of Dance Announces In-Person and Virtual Summer Sessions

Ballet Hispánico has announced its in-person and virtual summer student programs. With early childhood summer camps, a summer boot camp for beginner and intermediate level students, a three-week pre-professional training intensive, and emerging professional artist workshop, the Ballet Hispánico School of Dance has summer offerings for dancers of all ages through adult. Registration is open now, scholarships are available for all programs, and the early bird registration deadline for discounts is April 30, 2021. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs.

Ballet Hispánico's early childhood summer dance camps, Los Explorers (Ages 3-5) and Los Adventurers (Ages 6-8), are certain to inspire students with opportunities for self-exploration, creative independence, and socialization all July. Offering the very best of dance and culture, young dancers remain active in recreation, learning, creativity, and fun, at America's leading Latinx dance organization.

"COVID-19 may be limiting our activities right now, but it does not stop our desire to be creative and connect. We are excited to be able to offer the option to take our summer courses virtually or in-person this summer, ensuring that our students, of all ages, stay connected, dancing, and learning, whether at home or in the studio" said Michelle Manzanales, Director of the School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico. Summer programs are planned to take place both in-person and virtually. Registration is limited for both options and strict COVID safety measures are in place for in-person dancers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only residents of the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut) are permitted to attend the in-person program options. Students outside of the tri-state area may not attend the in-person offerings. The virtual program is open to students in any location.

Ballet Hispánico remains committed to continue closely monitoring developments of COVID-19 along with the safety and health regulations mandated and suggested by our local, state, and national governments.

Summer Intensive

July 12-July 30, 2021

Auditions are required to register for Summer Intensive. Ages 12-14 can audition virtually on Zoom. Ages 15 and up must submit a video audition. For audition dates and deadlines, please continue to our Summer Program Auditions page.

Summer Intensive challenges students to strengthen their technique and develop skills for the professional dance world.

Ballet Hispánico's three-week pre-professional Summer Intensive for intermediate to advanced dancers, challenges students to strengthen their classical technique, as well as experience contemporary forms, and develop professional skills through specialized forums - all through a multicultural lens at America's leading Latinx dance organization.

Classes include ballet, classical variations, men's class, modern, contemporary, flamenco, Ballet Hispánico repertory, and stretch & conditioning. Additional highlights include a Spanish Dance Series with world-class faculty; master classes in hip-hop, salsa, and more; and professional development seminars covering auditions, a future in the arts, and injury prevention.

For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/summer-intensive.

ChoreoLaB

June 21 - July 2, 2021

Audition is required; video submissions are due Friday, April 30.

ChoreoLaB is a unique, holistic program which shapes hirable, competitive dancers who are ready to advance their careers. Designed for the emerging artist, ChoreoLaB immerses students in a professional dance experience.

Program highlights include:

Daily Company class, improvisation, movement invention, Ballet Hispánico repertory, and guest choreographers in the creative process of new work - previous guests include Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Bennyroyce Royon, and Mario Alberto Zambrano

Professional Development through forums including topics of injury prevention, financial literacy & planning, networking, personal branding, and more

Supportive feedback and guidance from artistic leaders in the field

Culminating showing and networking opportunities

For more information and to register, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/choreolab.

ELEVATE!: Summer Dance Boot Camp (Ages 9-18)

One-week program, July 5-9, 2021. Open enrollment.

A week-long intensive for beginner to intermediate level students who want to boost their dance technique, Ballet Hispánico's Elevate!: Summer Dance Boot Camp (Ages 9-18), offers classes which include Ballet & Pre-Pointe/Pointe, Sevillanas, Braceo & Marcajes, Footwork & Castanets for Spanish Dance, Modern, and Stretch & Conditioning! For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs.

Los Explorers Summer Dance Camp (Ages 3-5)

Four one-week sessions, July 5-30, 2021

Monday-Friday, 9am-12pm ET

Send your explorers on a multi-sensory journey around the rhythms and stories of Cuba, Spain, Brazil, and Mexico during Ballet Hispánico's Los Explorers Summer Dance Camp. Live classes, Monday-Friday, 9:00 am- 12:00 pm EST, encompass creative and cultural dance forms, music, and song. The perfect adventure camp for both young boys and girls, your children enjoy artistic immersion while enhancing skills, socialization, and creative independence, amongst their peers! Register for one week or all four. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs.

Week 1: July 5-9

Week 2: July 12-16

Week 3: July 19-23

Week 4: July 26-30

Los Adventurers Summer Dance Camp (Ages 6-8)

Four one-week sessions, July 5 - July 30, 2021

Monday-Friday, 9am-12pm ET

For the older traveler, Ballet Hispánico's Los Adventurers Summer Dance Camp offers the ultimate integration of movement and cultural exploration. Campers spend the week journeying through the rich music and art cultures of Spain and the Caribbean through dance classes, arts & crafts, stories, games, music, and more. A five-day experience, camp takes place Monday- Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET, culminating in an open invitation for loved ones to virtually witness and celebrate their adventurer's journey each week. Ven con nosotros!--Join us! Register for one week, or all four. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs.

Week 1: July 5-9

Week 2: July 12-16

Week 3: July 19-23

Week 4: July 26-30