Baggins & Gamgee Release New Novel THE ALLIANCE OF THE WEAK: VOLUME 1

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Baggins & Gamgee, an imprint of Middle Earth LLC, is pleased has released The Alliance of the Weak: Volume 1 by Infinity A. This novel plunges readers into a unique exploration of a future where flawed looks and disabilities redefine the norms of comfortable living.

Set in the year 2089 in Taiwan, The Alliance of the Weak: Volume 1 follows the daily struggles of individuals grappling with the societal shift towards embracing imperfections. Through compelling narrative and rich character development, Infinity A sheds light on the pressing crises of our time, inviting readers to contemplate the complex intersections of identity, acceptance, and societal expectations.

As the first English title to be admitted in the 2024 Taipei Book Award, The Alliance of the Weak: Volume 1 stands as a testament to the power of Taiwanese English literature. Blending elements of dark drama and futuristic themes, this original illustration novel offers a unique perspective on the human condition, resonating with readers across cultural boundaries.

Baggins & Gamgee are committed to liberating the creative momentum of ESL writers in Asia. Through The Alliance of the Weak: Volume 1 and other innovative works, they aim to redefine Taiwanese literature and pave the way for diverse representations of 'Taiwanese English,' offering individuals a platform to share their stories and experiences."

The Alliance of the Weak: Volume 1 by Infinity A is now available for purchase on Amazon at and other online retailers. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CM9K4H19

For more information about Middle Earth LLC and its publications, please visit the Middle Earth LLC Website https://www.m-earth.org/en_us/ or follow Middle Earth LLC on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/middleearthllc/