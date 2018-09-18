Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE's Alysha Umphress Toasts Some S'moresy Bars!

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!In this episode, the soulful songstress herself, Alysha Umphress joins @KatieGLynch in the kitchen! Check out the recipe for Katie's S'moresy Joe's Cafe Bars below!

Umphress's credits include: Broadway: On The Town, American Idiot (OBC), On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Bring it On!. OFF-BROADWAY: Make Me a Song (The Music of William Finn). REGIONAL: Signature Theatre: Beaches (Cee Cee Bloom) Barrington Stage: On the Town. TV: Law and Order SVU, Nurse Jackie. RECORDINGS: American Idiot, Bring it On!, Fugitive Songs, Alysha Umphress Live at the Laurie Beechman. A Graduate of The Boston Conservatory.

Smore'sy Joes Cafe Bars

Ingredients:

-10 Graham Crackers

-1/4C Sugar In The Raw

-1/2 Stick Melted Butter

-1/2C Heavy Cream

-1/2 Bag Chocolate Chips

-2oz Kahlua

-2C Marshmallow Fluff

Directions:

-Crush graham crackers, add sugar and pour into a parchment lined pan.

-Pour melted butter into graham cracker and sugar mixture and press firmly into pan to create a crust.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes.

-Over medium heat heat heavy cream but do not boil.

-Add chocolate chips to heated heavy cream and stir until fully melted.

-Add Kahlua to melted chocolate.

-Pour chocolate over baked crust.

-Evenly spread marshmallow fluff over cooled chocolate.

-Using a cooking torch toast your marshmallows until golden brown.

-Freeze for at least 30 minutes and keep in freezer until ready to serve.

-Enjoy while listening to your favorite Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller tunes!

