Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: ROCK OF AGES' CJ Eldred & Kirsten Scott Blow The Roof Off The Kitchen

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the star of Rock of Ages's, CJ Eldred and Kirsten Scott. Check out the recipe for Katie's Rock'n Road Bars below!

Some of Eldred's theatre credits include: Off-Broadway: Desperate Measures (Johnny Blood/Sheriff Green), Loveless Texas (Randy), Claudio Quest (Claudio), Paris Through The Window (Alan Seeger). National Tour: The Book Of Mormon (Elder Price).

Some of Scott's theatre credits include: Broadway: Jersey Boys, Big Fish, and Follies. Regional: Oklahoma!, The Wedding Singer, Grease.

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visitwww.intheraw.com to learn more!

Rock of Ages Rock'n Road Bars

Ingredients:

-1/2 Stick of Butter

-3/4C Sugar In The Raw

-1 Egg

-1tsp Vanilla

-1/4C Flour

-1/4C Coco Powder

-Pinch of Salt

-1/2tsp Baking Powder

-1/2C Sliced Almonds

-1/2C Chocolate Chips

-1/2C Marshmallows

Directions:

-In a mixer cream together your room temperature butter and sugar in the raw.

-Mix in your egg and vanilla and set aside.

-In a separate bowl mix together all of your dry ingredients: flour, coco powder, salt and baking powder.

-Combine your dry ingredients and wet ingredients until they are fully smooth.

-Crush almonds in your hands and add to your badder.

-Add in chocolate chips and chopped up marshmallows until evenly dispersed.

-In a greased square baking pan spread out badder evenly.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

-Enjoy your Rock'n Road Bars with your favorite 80's hits!





