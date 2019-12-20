Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: A CHRISTMAS CAROL's LaChanze Spreads Some Culinary Holiday Cheer

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the Ghost of Christmas Present - Tony winner LaChanze - from A Christmas Carol. Check out the recipe for Katie's Ghost of Christmas Dessert Eggnog Ice Box Cake below!

LaChanze won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2006 for The Color Purple. Other Broadway credits include: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical, 2018 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and 2018 Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance), Once on This Island (nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), If/Then, Ragtime, Company, Uptown It's Hot. Select Off-Broadway credits include: The Secret Life of Bees (Atlantic Theatre), The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds her Chameleon Skin (Drama Desk nomination), Dessa Rose (OBIE Award), Inked Baby, Spunk, From The Mississippi Delta. Film: Marishka Phillips' upcoming film Melinda, The Help, Side Effects, Heartbreak Hotel, For Love or Money, Leap of Faith, My New Guns. TV: "The Good Fight," "The Night Of," "Person of Interest," "Law & Order: SVU," "One Life to Live," "Lucy," "Sex and the City," "Hercules," "The Cosby Show," "The Cosby Mysteries," and "New York Undercover."

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visit www.intheraw.com to learn more!

GHOST OF CHRISTMAS DESSERT EGGNOG ICE BOX CAKE

Ingredients:



-2C Heavy Cream

-12oz Mascarpone Cheese

-1/2C Sugar In The Raw

-2/3C EggNog

-1tsp Nutmeg

-1tsp Vanilla

-3 Packs of Tate's Almond Cookies



Directions:



-In the bowl of a mixer blend together heavy cream, mascarpone cheese, sugar in the raw, eggnog, nutmeg and vanilla until fully combined and smooth.

-In the middle of your spring form pan place a glass upside down.

-Line the bottom of your pan and around your glass with cookies, breaking cookies into piece to fill all open spaces.

-Layer a third of your cream over your cookies then repeat the cookie process and cream layering until the cream is gone. (About 3 layers)

-Place cake in the freezer for minimum 1 hour.

-Once fully hardened, work a warm knife around the edges of your pan and the glass in the middle. -Carefully open your spring form pan and remove the edges and glass to reveal your cake.

-Shred white chocolate on top of your finished cake to fully coat the top.

-Enjoy a slice with family and friends and listen to your favorite Christmas music!





Related Articles