BWW's Theatre Business Podcast 'The OHenry Report' Discusses Legal Battle Between Matthew Lombardo's WHO'S HOLIDAY and Dr. Seuss

On this episode of BroadwayWorld's new theatre business podcast, "The OHenry Report," Broadway producer and investor Oliver Henry Roth talks to the playwright/producer and lawyers behind the recent major court decision that deemed the new play WHO'S HOLIDAY protected from copyright claims from Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

In the episode, Oliver talks to the playwright of WHO'S HOLIDAY Matthew Lombardo, as well as Jordan Greenberger, the attorney who represented Lombardo and WHO'S HOLIDAY in litigation against Dr. Seuss Enterprises. Oliver also discussed the situation with Andrew Farber, a theater attorney whose firm, Farber Law LLC, serves as Production Counsel to WHO'S HOLIDAY.

Lombardo has been represented on Broadway in the past with his plays HIGH (2011) and LOOPED (2010).

Listen to the latest episode here:

About Oliver Henry Roth: Roth is a theater producer based in New York. His producing credits include Broadway's upcoming ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE and GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER and Off-Broadway's STRAIGHT and INVISIBLE THREAD. He has previously worked on Broadway's THE REALISTIC JONESES and MACBETH. In addition to producing independently, Roth works with several non-profits in helping them develop new works and support emerging theater artists.

With Roth's unique approach to producing, he will discuss how production teams integrate data analytics into their projects, and what that means for their bottomline. Roth also uses trends and historical data to provide some of the most accurate Tony Awards predictions in the business.

Outside of New York, Roth has worked for Center Stage (MD), and the Buck Hill Skytop Music Festival (PA). He currently writes "The Broadway Beat," a monthly column in The Connector Magazine.

In 2011, Roth was awarded the American Marketing Association's Marketing Excellence Award. He founded OHenry Productions in 2014, shortly after working on his first Broadway show, MACBETH (Alan Cumming). For more information on Roth and OHenry Productions, visit their website at ohenryproductions.com .

Music by: bensound.com

