BWW TV: Watch a Sneak Peek of WE WILL ROCK YOU at Madison Square Garden!

The North American cast for the production "WE WILL ROCK YOU," which debuted in 2002, will return to New York City this fall at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden running through November 17, 2019.

The North American cast includes: Trevor Coll as Galileo, Keri Kelly as Scaramouche, Krystle Chance as Killer Queen, Alysse Ernewein as Oz, Brian Christensen as Brit, Kyle Gruninger as Khashoggi, and Kevin Doe as Buddy. Also new to the production is Music Director Stuart Morley, who was asked personally by Brian May to oversee the updated version.

While "WE WILL ROCK YOU" is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it's also a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen's live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. The audience can expect "WE WILL ROCK YOU" to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen's concerts.

"WE WILL ROCK YOU" follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock n' roll has died. They join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen. They fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock 'n roll.





