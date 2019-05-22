BWW TV: Watch Laura Osnes Preview an Evening of Gershwin at Feinstein's/54 Below!

May. 22, 2019  

Tony Award nominees Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck return to Feinstein's/54 Below (now through June 24) after their sold-out debut duo act last October. Dazzling audiences with their undeniable chemistry in Manhattan Concert Productions' Crazy For You and The Scarlet Pimpernel, this duo could not wait to join forces again to create this intimate evening of song (and dance), featuring their mutual love of the music of George Gershwin, with additional highlights from their impressive respective careers.

The pair will be joined by Music Director and friend, Fred Lassen, on piano.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Watch as Laura performs a sneak peek of the show below!

