BWW TV: Watch Laura Osnes Preview an Evening of Gershwin at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Tony Award nominees Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck return to Feinstein's/54 Below (now through June 24) after their sold-out debut duo act last October. Dazzling audiences with their undeniable chemistry in Manhattan Concert Productions' Crazy For You and The Scarlet Pimpernel, this duo could not wait to join forces again to create this intimate evening of song (and dance), featuring their mutual love of the music of George Gershwin, with additional highlights from their impressive respective careers.

The pair will be joined by Music Director and friend, Fred Lassen, on piano.

Watch as Laura performs a sneak peek of the show below!





