BWW TV: Watch Laura Osnes, John Lloyd Young & More Preview Summer Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!

May. 25, 2019  

Earlier this week, Feinstein's/54 Below welcomed five-time Grammy-nominated ambassador of the Great American Songbook Michael Feinstein (August 6-23); Tony award nominee Liz Callaway (June 12-15); Tony award nominee Maurice Hines (June 7-8); Tony award nominee Laura Osnes (May 21-June 24); and Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young (May 17-25).

BroadwayWorld was there for the big day and you can check out highlights from the big day below!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

