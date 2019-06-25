BWW TV: Watch HIghlights from the 2019 Jimmy Awards Ceremony!

The winners of the eleventh annual JIMMY AWARDS® were determined and announced last night, Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. This life-changing event was hosted by Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and presented by the Broadway League Foundation.

The coveted Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor were presented to Ekele Ukegbu,The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance (New York, NY) and Ethan Kelso, Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards (Logan, UT).

The Jimmy Awards are named in honor of the late James M. Nederlander, Chairman of Nederlander Producing Company of America. Both winners were presented with a check for $25,000 to further their education. They will also be eligible for a four-year merit and need-based scholarship to attend NYU Tisch School of the Arts Department of Drama, contingent upon acceptance into the program.







