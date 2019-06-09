2019 AWARDS SEASON
BWW TV: Tony Awards Crash Course- Brush Up on the Nominated Shows of the Season!

Jun. 9, 2019  

Need a refresher on this season's nominated shows before the Tonys tonight? We've gotcha covered. Catch a full review below!

The nominated shows of the 2018-19 season included: Hadestown (14), Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations (12), Tootsie (11), The Ferryman (9), To Kill a Mockingbird (9), Beetlejuice (8), Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! (8), Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (7), The Prom (7), Ink (6), Network (5), Choir Boy (4), Kiss Me, Kate (4), Arthur Miller's All My Sons (3), Burn This (3), The Cher Show (3), King Kong (3), Bernhardt/Hamlet (2), The Boys in the Band (2), Torch Song (2), The Waverly Gallery (2), What the Constitution Means to Me (2), Be More Chill (1), Hillary and Clinton (1), King Lear (1).

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 9, 2019 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

