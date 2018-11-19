BWW TV: Spend Thanksgiving at the Holiday Inn with BroadwayHD

If you're a Broadway fan, there's only one place that you should be spending the Thanksgiving... HOLIDAY INN of course! And BroadwayHD is how you get there. So, join Bryce Pinkham, Corbin Bleu. Lora Lee Gayer, Megan Lawrence, Megan Sikora, Lee Wilkof, and more for Irving Berlin's classic trip through the holidays.

Check out the Thanksgiving number from HOLIDAY INN below!

HOLIDAY INN tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut ... but life just isn't the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim's luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with sensational performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim's best friend, Ted, tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?

Since launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway-caliber productions to theater fans all over the world. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering Broadway to all through an unprecedented theater experience.

In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of over 190 theater productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes - or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.

