BWW TV: Michael Urie & Company Pose for TORCH SONG Photo Shoot!

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director, Casey Reitz, Executive Director) has announced complete casting for its upcoming production of Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG, directed by Moisés Kaufman.

Joining the previously announced Michael Urie as Arnold Beckoff and Mercedes Ruehl as Ma, TORCH SONG will feature Jack DiFalco (Marvin's Room) as David, WARD HORTON ("Pure Genius") as Ed, Roxanna Hope RADJA (Frost/Nixon) as Laurel, and Michael Rosen (On the Town) as Alan.

TORCH SONG will begin previews September 26, 2017 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd street) and will officially open on October 19, 2017.

It's 1979 in New York City and Arnold Beckoff is on a quest for love, purpose and family. He's fierce in drag and fearless in crisis, and he won't stop until he achieves the life he desires. Now, Arnold is back...and he's here to sing you a Torch Song. The Tony Award®-winning play that forever changed the trajectory of Broadway returns for a new generation.

Torch Song Trilogy opened on Broadway at the Little Theater (now the Hayes Theater) on June 10, 1982, where it enjoyed a groundbreaking run, earning Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play (Mr. Fierstein) and running for 1,222 performances, closing on May 19, 1985. The play has been produced extensively across the country and around the world, including productions in London's West End and Menier Chocolate Factory. It was also turned into a 1988 film, starring Mr. Fierstein, Matthew Broderick, and Anne Bancroft, directed by Paul Bogart. Prior to its move to Broadway, Torch Song Trilogy ran off-Broadway at the Richard Allen Center, produced by The Glines, and also at La Mama and The Actors Playhouse.

