BWW TV: Michael Feinstein Put a New Spin on a Classic at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Five-time Grammy nominee Michael Feinstein returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for his annual summertime engagement (August 6-23) with a brand-new show of musical delights! In I Happen to Like New York, Feinstein will tip his hat in celebration of the great city of Manhattan with a special tribute to Bobby Short.

Known to music lovers everywhere as "the ambassador of the Great American Songbook," Michael will celebrate the songs that defined American popular music for much of the 20th Century.

From multi-platinum recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series, and concerts spanning the globe, his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Watch as Michael performs a sneak peek of the show below!





