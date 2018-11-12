BWW TV: Kristin Chenoweth Tributes Craig Zadan with a Touching Tune

The late, legendary producer Craig Zadan, and his producing partner, Neil Meron, were honored last night as the inaugural recipients of the Theatre for Life Award by the Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) for the imaginative transformation of live theatre in film, television, and associated media. Click here for photos from the special night.

Zadan and Meron were lauded for setting the standard for musical theatre on television and in films, bringing it to a national audience of young people everywhere. It was presented at Thespians Go Hollywood, the annual benefit in Los Angeles that supports theatre education programs for schools in need by bringing together film, theatre, and TV professionals, and current high school students. Donations in Zadan's memory continue to be accepted by ETF's Craig Zadan Memorial Fund.

Among others sharing personal remembrances at the invitation-only event was Kristin Chenoweth who performed "'Til There Was You," which she sang in the Zadan and Meron-produced The Music Man in 2003. Watch the touching performance below!

