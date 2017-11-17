BWW TV: Jeremy Jordan Performs Original Menken/Slater Song in TANGLED: THE SERIES

Below, check out a sneak peek featuring NEWSIES star Jeremy Jordan lending his voice to the character 'Varaian' in Disney Channel's TANGLED: THE SERIES. The clip features the original song, "Let Me Make You Proud," written by the award winning composing team of Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. (THE LITTLE MERMAID, TANGLED, A BRONX TALE, GALAVANT) The episode airs Sunday, November 19th on Disney Channel.

A production of Disney Television Animation, TANGLED: THE SERIES is based on Walt Disney Animation Studios' acclaimed feature film. It will be preceded by the music-filled "Tangled Before Ever After," a Disney Channel Original Movie.



TANGLED: THE SERIES reunites Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, who reprise their roles as Rapunzel and Eugene (formerly known as Flynn Rider), respectively, as well as the music team of Disney legend and Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater. The story takes place between the events of the 2010 feature film and the start of the 2012 short film, "Tangled Ever After." With a visually vibrant animation style, the series follows Rapunzel on her adventures as she acquaints herself with her parents, her kingdom of Corona and its people.

