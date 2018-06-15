BWW TV: Go Inside the Actors Fund 22nd Annual Tony Awards Viewing Gala in LA!

For its 22nd consecutive year, the west coast Actors Fund celebrated Broadway's Biggest Night at their 22nd Annual Tony Awards® Viewing Party on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA. This year's gala honored Tony-nominated book writer ("Wicked") and Emmy-nominated writer and producer ("My So Called Life") Winnie Holzman with the Julie Harris Award for Artistic Achievement. Kirsten Vangsness hosted with special appearances by Shoshana Bean, Wilson Cruz, Paul Dooley and Jessica Marie Garcia. BroadwayWorld's own Michael Sterling caught the action on the "green" carpet with many of the night's celebrity guests for BWW TV Los Angeles.

The guest list included Host Kirsten Vangsness ("Criminal Minds; Jane Austin (SAG-AFTRA Secretary/Treasurer); Shoshana Bean (Elphaba in Broadway's "Wicked"; newest CD "Spectrum"; Landry Bender ("Fuller House"); L. Scott Caldwell (Tony Award winner, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone"); Gabrielle Carteris (President, SAG-AFTRA; "Beverly Hills 90210");Wilson Cruz ("13 Reasons Why," "Star Trek Discovery," "My So-Called Life"; Bway's "Rent"); Paul Dooley (actor; Winnie Holzman's husband); Savannah Dooley (writer; Winnie Holzman & Paul Dooley's daughter; Jessica Marie Garcia (Netflix's "On My Block," ABC Family's "Huge" created by Winnie Holzman & Savannah Dooley); Marjorie Goodson (producer); Devon Gummersall ("My So-Called Life");Marg Helgenberger ("CSI," Emmy winner for "China Beach");James Karen (13 Broadway shows including "Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf"); Jason Katims ("Rise," "My So-Called Life," Emmy winner for "Friday Night Lights"); Clyde Kusatsu ("Island Son," "All-American Girl'); Kate Linder ("The Young & The Restless"); Lorna Luft (her mother Judy Garland's birthday on June 10 would have been 96); Elle McLemore ("Grease Live," Broadway's "Bring It On!," Off-Broadway's "Heathers"); Karen Morrow (6 Broadway shows including "I Had A Ball," "The Grass Harp" & "Drood"; Devon Odessa ("My So-Called Life"); Bill Prady (co-creator & executive producer, "The Big Bang Theory"); Charlotte Rae ("The Facts Of Life"; 10 Broadway shows including 2 Tony nominations for "Pickwick" and "Morning Noon and Night"); Patricia Richardson ("Home Improvement," "Strong Medicine"'); Gabrielle Ruiz ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"; Broadway's "In The Heights," "Evita" & "If/Then"); Donovan Scott ("Police Academy"); Diego Tinoco (Netflix's "On My Block"); Nick Verreos ("Project Runway")and Patricia Ward Kelly

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

