BWW TV: Go Inside Rehearsals with the Australian Cast of FROZEN!

Rehearsals for Frozen in Australia are officially underway! Performances of Frozen begin December 1 at the Capitol Theatre prior to a December 10 opening.

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, the Australian premiere will play bigger audiences than previously allowed. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the NSW Health Minister has granted the musical permission to play to 85% capacity at the Capitol Theatre. Until this point, shows have only been allowed 50% capacity for a maximum of 1,000 people at seated events.

For more information visit frozenthemusical.com.au

How does the cast describe rehearsals in one word? Find out in the video below!

