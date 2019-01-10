BWW TV: First Look at BroadwayHD's Teaser for A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Before its Release on 1/19

BroadwayHD is about to rock 'n' roll! This new year will bring the 48th anniversary of Janis Joplin's untimely death and the 50th anniversary celebration for Woodstock, so BroadwayHD is opening the new year by releasing A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin starring the show's Tony-nominated star Mary Bridget Davies. The cast will also feature Aurianna Angelique, Ashley Támar Davis, Tawny Dolley, Paige McNamara and Jennifer Leigh Warren. This tribute to the iconic rock star will be released on what would have been her 76th birthday, January 19.

Check out a teaser for A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin below!

Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. The unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with southern comfort, made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Originally staged at the Lyceum Theater in 2013, A Night with Janis Joplin follows the icon's rise to fame and pays tribute to some of her biggest musical influences -- legends like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith.

Since launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway-caliber productions to theater fans all over the world. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering Broadway to all through an unprecedented theater experience.

In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of over 190 theater productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes - or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

Related Articles