BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Brian Cox on Lyndon B. Johnson

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Brian Cox gives us a lesson on Lyndon B. Johnson.

Brian Cox is the lead of the hit HBO show "Succession." He recently starred as "Winston Churchill" in the 2017 feature film Churchill. He also plays "Rory" in the film The Etruscan Smile, and "Captain O'Hagan" in Super Troopers 2. He starred alongside Adam Sandler and Peter Dinklage in Pixels, and in The Campaign with Zach Galifianakis and Will Ferrell. He also starred in Edwin Boyd and Coriolanus. He has starred in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Red, The Tell-Tale Heart, Escapist, Wes Craven's Red Eye, Troy, The Bourne Supremacy, Spike Lee's The 25th Hour, Spike Jonze's Adaptation, and Gore Verbinski's The Ring. Other film credits include The Boxer, Kiss the Girls, L.I.E., and Rushmore. His work as Daphne's father on "Frasier" has garnered him a nomination for a 2001-2002 Emmy Award. In 2001, he won the Emmy for his portrayal of Nazi war criminal "Hermann Goering" in TNT's "Nuremberg" for which he was also a Golden Globe and SAG nominee. Brian has collaborated with award-winning playwright Conor McPherson in several productions, including The Weir, and Dublin Carol, in which Brian starred as grim alcoholic undertaker "John Plunkett."





