BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Angela Pierce on Pat Nixon

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Angela Pierce gives us a lesson on Pat Nixon.

Angela Pierce has worked extensively in television, film and theatre. This coming fall she'll be appearing on "The Deuce" for HBO, after having wrapped last Spring on CBS's "NCIS: New Orleans." With a significant resume on and off Broadway, including the Tony Award-winning Oslo (JT Rogers, direction Bartlett Sher at Lincoln Center Theatre), for which she won an Obie Award for Best Ensemble, Angela's varied and considerable career has taken her all over the United States and England, where she was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company's The Complete Works Festival. She is widely recognized for her achievements - Boston Film Festival Best Actress Winner for Delinquent, Best Actress nominee by the Connecticut Critics Circle, the Seattle Times and the Arizona Theatre Awards of Excellence. Angela is a Drama Division graduate of The Juilliard School, alumna and Board Member of The Acting Company, adjunct professor at Sarah Lawrence College Theatre Department, and teaching Guest Artist for Broadway InMotion. Representation; Henderson Hogan Agency, Jeff Berger Mgmt., Abrams Artists (VO), KMR Talent (OCC) angelakpierce.com





