BWW TV Exclusive: THE LION KING's Bradley Gibson Sings His Favorite Under-Rated Musical on It's the Day of the Show Y'all!

BroadwayWorld is excited to continue our partnership with It's The Day of the Show Y'all" - a video series that teaches viewers about the hidden treasures of Musical Theatre and Broadway.

The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.

In today's very special episode (filmed in early March), Spencer is joined by Bradley Gibson to give us a history lesson on one of his favorite under-rated musicals- The Secret Garden. Watch below as he tells us all about the show and performs "Lily's Eyes" with Spencer. This episode features videography by Dan Tracy, with arrangements by Blake Allen, Michael Liepper on piano and Jessica Wang on cello.

Gibson currently stars as Simba in The Lion King on Broadway. His other Broadway credits innclude: A Bronx Tale, Rocky. Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (The Public Theater), The School For Scandal (Red Bull Theater). National Tour: Chicago. Regional: The Last Goodbye (Old Globe). TV: "Mozart In The Jungle." Training: Boston Conservatory.

Related Articles