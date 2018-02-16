BWW TV Exclusive: Song Stories- Jason Robert Brown Reveals What Inspired PARADE's 'The Old Red Hills of Home'

How did some of your favorite songs come to be? BroadwayWorld is getting the story behind the song in exclusive interviews from your favorite Broadway composers. Below, watch as Jason Robert Brown, explains what inspired Parade's epic opening number, "The Old Red Hills of Home."

Selections from Parade will be performed at Manhattan Concert Productions' Broadway Classics in Concert- Tuesday, February 20 at Carnegie Hall. The evening will be a unique celebration of the past five years of Manhattan Concert Productions' critically acclaimed Broadway Series which has featured award-winning composers, star-studded casts, esteemed creative teams, singers from across the United States, and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra. Other selections performed will include music by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flahert, George Gershwin, Alan Menken, Lucy Simon, and Maury Yeston. Click here for tickets.

Jason Robert Brown is the ultimate multi-hyphenate - composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director and performer - best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of his generation, including The Bridges of Madison County, for which Jason received the 2014 Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Orchestrations; the seminal chamber musical The Last Five Years, now a feature film starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan; his debut song cycle Songs for a New World; and Parade, winner of the 1999 Best Score Tony. The New York Times refers to Jason as "a leading member of a new generation of composers who embody high hopes for the American musical."

His other musicals include Honeymoon In Vegas and 13, a film version of which is currently in development. His "novel symphony" The Trumpet of the Swan has been performed by the National Symphony Orchestra and around the world. Jason conducted Parade at Avery Fisher Hall in an all-star concert performance in February, 2015, and he is in the midst of recording a followup to his solo album, Wearing Someone Else's Clothes. His sold-out series of concerts at the Abrons Arts Center in 2012 yielded a television special and accompanying album, Jason Robert Brown In Concert With Anika Noni Rose.

Related Articles