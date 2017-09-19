BWW TV Exclusive: COMPANY Is What It's Really About at Broadway Sessions!

This past Thursday Broadway Sessions celebrated the 5th birthday of our beloved and uber-talented musical director, Joshua Stephen Kartes. Joshua had but one birthday wish- he wanted to blow out his candles like 'Bobby' in Sondheim's masterpiece, Company. So that's exactly what we gave him!

Joshua sang "Being Alive," "Marry Me a Little" and "Someone is Waiting" while Broadway Sessions favs like Jinkx Monsoon, Jessica Hendy, Adinah Alexander, Jen Perry, Joseph Strickland, DeMone Sreaphin, Colleen Harris, Jen Malenke and more rounded out hit from the score. We also enjoyed luscious performances by our "Rising Star" Ashley North. Enjoy highlights here.



Don't forget to join us this Thursday night for our celebration of Swing Nation! Swings from your favorite shows will be on hand to show us just how talented the most talented folks on Broadway are.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

