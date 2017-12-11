BWW TV: Cue Christmas! The Stars of A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE Share Secrets from Set!

Click Here for More Articles on A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE

It's Ralphie to the rescue next Sunday, as FOX makes final preparations for its next live musical, A CHRISTMAS STORY (December 17 at 7pm).

A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE will star Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live," "Bridesmaids"), Matthew Broderick ("How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying," "The Producers," "Manchester by the Sea"), Jane Krakowski ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "30 Rock"), Chris Diamantopoulos ("Good Girls Revolt," "Silicon Valley," "Episodes"), Ana Gasteyer ("Saturday Night Live") and newcomer Andy Walken.



We're taking you straight to the set in Burbank, California for a dose of the holiday magic with Jane Krakowski, Maya Rudolph, Matthew Broderick, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ana Gasteyer and more!

