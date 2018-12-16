BWW TV: Charles Busch Gets Ready to Ring in the New Year at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Ring in the new year with the legendary Charles Busch. Actor/playwright/award-winning cabaret artist, Charles Busch (Die Mommie Die, Psycho Beach Party, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife), returns to Feinstein's/54 Below on December 31 for his third delightful New Year's Eve show with his dashing longtime musical director Tom Judson and special guests Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Andrea Burns (On Your Feet!, In the Heights), Peter Flynn (The Scarlet Pimpernel, Beauty and the Beast), and Ashley Austin Morris ("Murphy Brown," "The Good Wife"). Join them for a warm, outrageous, fun-filled early evening of music and storytelling.

Charles Busch is the author and star of such plays as The Divine Sister, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, The Tribute Artist, and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, which ran for nearly two years on Broadway and received a Tony nomination for Best Play. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays, Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. In 2003, Mr. Busch received a special Drama Desk Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright. He is a two-time MAC award winner and has performed his cabaret act in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans, Atlanta, Philadelphia, London, Paris, and New York. In winter of 2016, his show The Lady at the Mic premiered at Jazz at Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. His first CD, Charles Busch Live at Feinstein's/54 Below, has just been released by Broadway Records.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style.

Watch below as he gives us a special sneak peek of "Touch Me In the Morning" from this year's show!

Related Articles