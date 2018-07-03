BWW TV: BroadwayHD Brings 10 Exciting Cirque du Soleil Titles to the Streaming Service

Last month, BroadwayHD premiered a collection of 10 titles (eight live productions and two original documentaries) based on the avant-garde entertainment company Cirque du Soleil's most successful live events to date. All 10 of the titles are currently streaming.

Check out the trailer for the new Cirque du Soleil additions below!

Now in its fourth decade, Cirque du Soleil is the largest theatrical producer in the world, having brought dozens of live visual performances to audiences across the globe. The new releases on BroadwayHD include, ALEGRIA, DRALION, KOOZA, NOUVELLE EXPERIENCE, SALTIMBANCO, AMALUNA, DELIRIUM, and TORUK - THE FIRST FLIGHT.

"Cirque du Soleil has completely reinvented the live entertainment experience and we are absolutely thrilled to be able to showcase some of their amazing productions for a new audience," said BroadwayHD co-founders, Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. "We think that the addition of Cirque du Soleil to our library is essential to reinforcing our position as the #1 destination for those looking to enjoy the very best in live theater."

Since launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway-caliber productions to theater fans all over the world. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering Broadway to all through an unprecedented theater experience.

In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of over 190 theater productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes - or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.

