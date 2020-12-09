BWW TV: Anika Noni Rose Sings 'With Love' in New JINGLE JANGLE Bonus Music Video

Broadway star and Disney princess Anika Noni Rose sings "With You" in this brand-new music video from Netflix's "Jingle Jangle."

Watch the holiday-cheerful music video below!

Anika Noni Rose is best known for voicing Tiana, Disney's first African-American princess, as seen in the The Princess and the Frog (2009). She was named a Disney Legend in 2011.

She is also known for her starring role as Lorrell Robinson in the Academy Award-winning film Dreamgirls (2006). She is also known for her performances in theatre, particularly for her starring roles as Emmie Thibodeaux in the Broadway production of Caroline, or Change (2004), for which she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and Beneatha Younger in the Broadway revival of A Raisin in the Sun (2014), for which she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Writer-director David E. Talbert says, "I'm a HUGE fan of Anika's from her award-winning work on Broadway to her groundbreaking lead as a Disney princess. Was so excited to work with her in my film that I shot a bonus song in hopes that we'd figure out a way to share it with the world and showcase her otherworldly vocals."

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it's up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) - and a long-forgotten invention - to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and "This Day" performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility.