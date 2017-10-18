BWW TV: Adrienne Warren Performs 'Proud Mary' and More at TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Launch

Yesterday, 17 October 2017, Adrienne Warren was announced by Tina Turner as the actor who will portray her in the world premiere of the new musical TINA. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, TINA will open at the Aldwych Theatre in April 2018. Performances will begin on 21 March 2018 with press night on 17 April 2018. Produced by Stage Entertainment, TINA is currently booking to 16 June 2018. Below, watch footage from the launch event, including Warren performing "Proud Mary" and more!

Written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins and directed by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony Van Laast, set and costume designs are by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet sound by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. Further casting for TINA will be announced in due course.

Adrienne Warren said: "Growing up watching Tina, I knew how to shake my hips before I could tie my shoes! I am so grateful to our creative team and producers for entrusting me with this responsibility. I say responsibility, because I am a Tina Turner fan first. I am elated, honoured and humbled. Meeting and working with Tina is and will always be one of the great moments of my life. Can't wait to see you in London!"

Tina Turner said: "It has been my joy to introduce Adrienne today. From the moment I met her at our last workshop I saw her exceptional talent. Playing this role will require immense physical and emotional commitment, and bravery too. We are thrilled to have found Adrienne, and I very much look forward to spending more time together and developing a special friendship I know will grow even stronger as we prepare the production for the Aldwych Theatre. We can't wait to welcome her to the show."

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

