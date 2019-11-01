BWW Readers Recall Their Most Memorable Theatre Experiences!

Article Pixel Nov. 1, 2019  

We asked, and you answered! We recently asked BroadwayWorld readers to name their most memorable theatre experiences, whether in the audience or on stage. Now we've gathered some of the standout answers for you to enjoy, with answers involving Hamilton, The Prom, Head Over Heels, and more. Head down memory lane with the responses below!

@erin_c233 on Instagram - "Seeing The Prom during Pride Weekend - had an amazing interaction with the girl next to me"

@izzy.goldstein27 on Instagram - "After Hadestown, I walked out of the theatre wanting more than ever to be up there myself"

@allison_ewing18 on Instagram - "I was in Godspell with 10 people and half of us had never met, but we were bffs by the end"

@hartofsilver on Instagram - "Meeting Julie Larson at the closing of Rent (off-Broadway revival in 2012!!"

@sophialuongo966 on Instagram - "Annie in Annie, my first lead and a great learning opportunity"

@trinity.l.johnson on Instagram - "Standing on the stage of The Book of Mormon, and vowing to perform on Broadway someday"

@kk_green06 on Instagram - "Seeing Hamilton front row, on Broadway!!!"

@_christina_james on Instagram - "The first time I ever got to swing ... I swung A Chorus Line and haven't stopped swinging"

@m.gerrietts on Instagram - "Meeting Kristin Chenoweth after seeing one of her tour shows!! I was taller than her!"



