BWW Readers Recall Their Most Memorable Theatre Experiences!

We asked, and you answered! We recently asked BroadwayWorld readers to name their most memorable theatre experiences, whether in the audience or on stage. Now we've gathered some of the standout answers for you to enjoy, with answers involving Hamilton, The Prom, Head Over Heels, and more. Head down memory lane with the responses below!

For me, it was the first time I saw @BeltingBonnie as Pamela in @HOHmusical . I was in complete awe. She opened my eyes to self love, acceptance and what Beautiful really is. It was a moment I won't soon forget. I went back 25 times. - Eleanor (@Oh_Hey_Eleanor) October 31, 2019

@erin_c233 on Instagram - "Seeing The Prom during Pride Weekend - had an amazing interaction with the girl next to me"

@izzy.goldstein27 on Instagram - "After Hadestown, I walked out of the theatre wanting more than ever to be up there myself"

@allison_ewing18 on Instagram - "I was in Godspell with 10 people and half of us had never met, but we were bffs by the end"

I mean, not to be super cheese, but I met the @SebArcelus to my @StephanieJBlock doing #TheManWhoCameToDinner ?a??i?? pic.twitter.com/7oWBSfRBRZ - mother of demogorgons (@taylorkellar) October 31, 2019

@hartofsilver on Instagram - "Meeting Julie Larson at the closing of Rent (off-Broadway revival in 2012!!"

@sophialuongo966 on Instagram - "Annie in Annie, my first lead and a great learning opportunity"

@trinity.l.johnson on Instagram - "Standing on the stage of The Book of Mormon, and vowing to perform on Broadway someday"

@kk_green06 on Instagram - "Seeing Hamilton front row, on Broadway!!!"

Funny moment- I saw 'Frozen' this summer and during the line when Ana and Hans say 'what's that smell?' *pause* a little girl in the audience screamed, "CHOCOLATE!" The audience & cast laughed. - lyrics_etc.25 (@bwayletsyou) October 31, 2019

@_christina_james on Instagram - "The first time I ever got to swing ... I swung A Chorus Line and haven't stopped swinging"

@m.gerrietts on Instagram - "Meeting Kristin Chenoweth after seeing one of her tour shows!! I was taller than her!"





