BWW Readers Name The Shows That Should Get Live Musical TV Adaptations!

We asked, and you answered! As BroadwayWorld previously announced, the Mel Brooks musical Young Frankenstein is getting a live musical adaptation on ABC this fall. In anticipation of the television musical event, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the other shows that they would like to see come to the small screen and get the live musical treatment. Now we've gathered some of the most popular answers for your to enjoy, from classics like Les Miserables and Little Shop of Horrors to newer additions like Beetlejuice and Hadestown. Check them all out below!

BEETLEJUICE

@kendalllcolemann on Instagram - "BEETLEJUICE OBC"

@brooke_denman on Instagram - "Beetlejuice"

@italianstalian_55_ on Instagram - "Beetlejuice"

WICKED

@sleep_deprived_has_arrived on Instagram - "Wicked would be amazing to get someday"

@izzy.goldstein27 on Instagram - "WICKED"

HADESTOWN

@jon_jon927 on Instagram - "Hadestown!"

@ravi.fan.club on Instagram - "Hadestown"

HEAD OVER HEELS

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

LES MISERABLES

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

SPRING AWAKENING

@soapy.dopey on Instagram - "Spring Awakening"

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

HELLO, DOLLY!

BANDSTAND

@hannahhgraceelol on Instagram - "Bandstand!"

@noahslayter on Instagram - "Bandstand"

IN THE HEIGHTS

@erinbridget58 on Instagram - "In the Heights"

@marla_acevedo on Instagram - "In the heights"




