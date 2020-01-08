BWW Readers Name The Shows That Should Get Live Musical TV Adaptations!

We asked, and you answered! As BroadwayWorld previously announced, the Mel Brooks musical Young Frankenstein is getting a live musical adaptation on ABC this fall. In anticipation of the television musical event, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the other shows that they would like to see come to the small screen and get the live musical treatment. Now we've gathered some of the most popular answers for your to enjoy, from classics like Les Miserables and Little Shop of Horrors to newer additions like Beetlejuice and Hadestown. Check them all out below!

BEETLEJUICE

@kendalllcolemann on Instagram - "BEETLEJUICE OBC"

@brooke_denman on Instagram - "Beetlejuice"

@italianstalian_55_ on Instagram - "Beetlejuice"

WICKED

@sleep_deprived_has_arrived on Instagram - "Wicked would be amazing to get someday"

@izzy.goldstein27 on Instagram - "WICKED"

HADESTOWN

Beetlejuice, hadestown - esther • thank you, lightning thief (@musiclovexpride) January 8, 2020

@jon_jon927 on Instagram - "Hadestown!"

@ravi.fan.club on Instagram - "Hadestown"

HEAD OVER HEELS

The Scarlet Pimpernel

Head Over Heels

Bat Boy (for FX)

Urinetown (for IFC) - Pronounced "Logan" (@logainne) January 8, 2020

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

LES MISERABLES

Les miserables! - Jen Giolando (@JenGiolando) January 8, 2020

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Dear Evan Hansen, Ragtime, Wicked....I can keep going https://t.co/ZGfn9NJobX - Nia-Katia B. ? (@katia_nia) January 8, 2020

SPRING AWAKENING

SPRING AWAKENING PLS AND THANK YOU!!!!! - Brandon (@hpluvr0821) January 8, 2020

@soapy.dopey on Instagram - "Spring Awakening"

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

HELLO, DOLLY!

BANDSTAND

@hannahhgraceelol on Instagram - "Bandstand!"

@noahslayter on Instagram - "Bandstand"

IN THE HEIGHTS

@erinbridget58 on Instagram - "In the Heights"

@marla_acevedo on Instagram - "In the heights"





