BWW Readers Name The Shows That Should Get Live Musical TV Adaptations!
We asked, and you answered! As BroadwayWorld previously announced, the Mel Brooks musical Young Frankenstein is getting a live musical adaptation on ABC this fall. In anticipation of the television musical event, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the other shows that they would like to see come to the small screen and get the live musical treatment. Now we've gathered some of the most popular answers for your to enjoy, from classics like Les Miserables and Little Shop of Horrors to newer additions like Beetlejuice and Hadestown. Check them all out below!
BEETLEJUICE
@BeetlejuiceBway @BeetlejuiceBway @BeetlejuiceBway- Heather a?? (@magicwemade22) January 8, 2020
@kendalllcolemann on Instagram - "BEETLEJUICE OBC"
@brooke_denman on Instagram - "Beetlejuice"
@italianstalian_55_ on Instagram - "Beetlejuice"
WICKED
Wicked!- Nicoa?? (@nico_7744) January 8, 2020
@sleep_deprived_has_arrived on Instagram - "Wicked would be amazing to get someday"
@izzy.goldstein27 on Instagram - "WICKED"
HADESTOWN
Beetlejuice, hadestown- esther • thank you, lightning thief (@musiclovexpride) January 8, 2020
@jon_jon927 on Instagram - "Hadestown!"
@ravi.fan.club on Instagram - "Hadestown"
HEAD OVER HEELS
Head Over Heels. https://t.co/KbCKIxcOyx- Bonnie Milligan (@BeltingBonnie) January 8, 2020
The Scarlet Pimpernel- Pronounced "Logan" (@logainne) January 8, 2020
Head Over Heels
Bat Boy (for FX)
Urinetown (for IFC)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
@BeetlejuiceBway- Melissa Marquette (@avatarelphaba91) January 8, 2020
Little Shop of Horrors@WICKED_Musical
LES MISERABLES
Les miserables!- Jen Giolando (@JenGiolando) January 8, 2020
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Dear Evan Hansen, Ragtime, Wicked....I can keep going https://t.co/ZGfn9NJobX- Nia-Katia B. ? (@katia_nia) January 8, 2020
SPRING AWAKENING
SPRING AWAKENING PLS AND THANK YOU!!!!!- Brandon (@hpluvr0821) January 8, 2020
@soapy.dopey on Instagram - "Spring Awakening"
RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
HELLO, DOLLY!
BANDSTAND
@hannahhgraceelol on Instagram - "Bandstand!"
@noahslayter on Instagram - "Bandstand"
IN THE HEIGHTS
@erinbridget58 on Instagram - "In the Heights"
@marla_acevedo on Instagram - "In the heights"