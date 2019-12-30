BWW Readers Name The Musicals That Should Be Revived In The 2020s!

We asked, and you answered! With the 2010s coming to a close, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the revivals that they'd like to see in the new decade. Now we've gathered some of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, from musical classics like Mame and Parade to more recent favorites like Bonnie & Clyde and The Great Comet. Get a look at all of the picks below!

THE GREAT COMET

The Great Comet, hands down, the best!! - Pat Clarka?oe (@PatClark27) December 29, 2019

THE GREAT COMET pic.twitter.com/BK0JAyMxeJ - Megan • 26 (@simplesalazar) December 29, 2019

@vendy_pospisilova on Instagram - "The Great Comet needs a revival like now"

NEWSIES

@grandesweetcner on Instagram - "NEWSIES"

BONNIE & CLYDE

@gingersnapped07 on Instagram "I would like to see Bonnie and Clyde make a comeback."

@mike.williams123 on Instagram - "Bonnie n Clyde?"

BANDSTAND

@kupethedreamer on Instagram - "BANDSTAND"

@aefehder on Instagram - "Bandstand"

IN THE HEIGHTS

IN THE HEIGHTS IN THE HEIGHTS IN THE HEIG- https://t.co/krOIt6feaX - sarah (@bwayswifts) December 30, 2019

@sydneypaigeeight on Instagram - "In. The. Freaking. Heights."

NEXT TO NORMAL

would love to see a next to normal revival. - Michelle (@michellephants) December 30, 2019

@clairealcorn on Instagram - "NEXT TO NORMAL"

FUN HOME

@sadieiscereal on Instagram - "FUN HOME"

@spacxgirl on Instagram "fun home please"

@broadway.on.broadway on Instagram - "PLEASE bring Fun Home back. It is so so good and is much needed representation"

PARADE

P A R A D E. For the love of all that is holy, #ReviveParade!! - Grace Gormann (@missgormann) December 30, 2019

Parade - Adam Leibowitz (@AdamDisney95) December 29, 2019

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

h e d w i g https://t.co/yCxPY6qK0v - i dont have 2020 vision (@bbowie_ellis) December 29, 2019

HEDWIG HEDWIG HEDWIG - ?Ally? (@20xbetterthanu) December 30, 2019

CITY OF ANGELS

@jhtmofoly on Instagram - "City of Angels"

TUCK EVERLASTING

@ren_sauce on Instagram - "TUCK EVERLASTING"

@trixie_thecat on Instagram - "Please 2020. Please have a Tuck Everlasting awaiting us."

LEGALLY BLONDE

@tiaranggunp on Instagram - "Legally blondee"

@syd.carroll16 on Instagram - "can we go show them who's LEGALLY BLONDE???"

MAME

MAME!!! Please, oh please bring back MAME! #JerryHerman - Eileen Remor (she/her/hers) (@EileenRemor) December 29, 2019

DOGFIGHT

@kimmy.wilk on Instagram - "dogfight"

@sydneypaigeeight on Instagram - "Dog. Freaking. Fight."

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY BRIDGES BRIDGES BRIDGES BRIDGES BRIDGES https://t.co/5NGjAFFy2m - Victoria Brewer (@victoriab91) December 30, 2019

@camillesaur on Instagram - "bridges of madison county"

A CHORUS LINE

revive a chorus line you cowards https://t.co/vCjMXB7zub - maura a??i?? (@mauraconsedine) December 30, 2019

ANASTASIA

@chloeastoddard on Instagram - "Okay but when is anastasia going to be revived"

@dearhamilton_ on Instagram - "Anastasia"





