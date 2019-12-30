Readers Respond

BWW Readers Name The Musicals That Should Be Revived In The 2020s!

We asked, and you answered! With the 2010s coming to a close, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the revivals that they'd like to see in the new decade. Now we've gathered some of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, from musical classics like Mame and Parade to more recent favorites like Bonnie & Clyde and The Great Comet. Get a look at all of the picks below!

THE GREAT COMET

@vendy_pospisilova on Instagram - "The Great Comet needs a revival like now"

NEWSIES

@grandesweetcner on Instagram - "NEWSIES"

BONNIE & CLYDE

@gingersnapped07 on Instagram "I would like to see Bonnie and Clyde make a comeback."

@mike.williams123 on Instagram - "Bonnie n Clyde?"

BANDSTAND

@kupethedreamer on Instagram - "BANDSTAND"

@aefehder on Instagram - "Bandstand"

IN THE HEIGHTS

@sydneypaigeeight on Instagram - "In. The. Freaking. Heights."

NEXT TO NORMAL

@clairealcorn on Instagram - "NEXT TO NORMAL"

FUN HOME

@sadieiscereal on Instagram - "FUN HOME"

@spacxgirl on Instagram "fun home please"

@broadway.on.broadway on Instagram - "PLEASE bring Fun Home back. It is so so good and is much needed representation"

PARADE

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

CITY OF ANGELS

@jhtmofoly on Instagram - "City of Angels"

TUCK EVERLASTING

@ren_sauce on Instagram - "TUCK EVERLASTING"

@trixie_thecat on Instagram - "Please 2020. Please have a Tuck Everlasting awaiting us."

LEGALLY BLONDE

@tiaranggunp on Instagram - "Legally blondee"

@syd.carroll16 on Instagram - "can we go show them who's LEGALLY BLONDE???"

MAME

DOGFIGHT

@kimmy.wilk on Instagram - "dogfight"

@sydneypaigeeight on Instagram - "Dog. Freaking. Fight."

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

@camillesaur on Instagram - "bridges of madison county"

A CHORUS LINE

ANASTASIA

@chloeastoddard on Instagram - "Okay but when is anastasia going to be revived"

@dearhamilton_ on Instagram - "Anastasia"



