BWW Readers Name The Musicals That Should Be Revived In The 2020s!
We asked, and you answered! With the 2010s coming to a close, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the revivals that they'd like to see in the new decade. Now we've gathered some of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, from musical classics like Mame and Parade to more recent favorites like Bonnie & Clyde and The Great Comet. Get a look at all of the picks below!
THE GREAT COMET
The Great Comet, hands down, the best!!- Pat Clarka?oe (@PatClark27) December 29, 2019
@vendy_pospisilova on Instagram - "The Great Comet needs a revival like now"
NEWSIES
BONNIE & CLYDE
BANDSTAND
IN THE HEIGHTS
NEXT TO NORMAL
would love to see a next to normal revival.- Michelle (@michellephants) December 30, 2019
FUN HOME
@broadway.on.broadway on Instagram - "PLEASE bring Fun Home back. It is so so good and is much needed representation"
PARADE
P A R A D E. For the love of all that is holy, #ReviveParade!!- Grace Gormann (@missgormann) December 30, 2019
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
CITY OF ANGELS
TUCK EVERLASTING
@trixie_thecat on Instagram - "Please 2020. Please have a Tuck Everlasting awaiting us."
LEGALLY BLONDE
MAME
MAME!!! Please, oh please bring back MAME! #JerryHerman- Eileen Remor (she/her/hers) (@EileenRemor) December 29, 2019
Mame!!!!! ( Donna Murphy as Mame/ Christine Baranski as Vera! ) ? #JerryHerman pic.twitter.com/gtkEjZtMP9- RebeccaIttenbach@???? (@RebeccaEAI1307) December 29, 2019
DOGFIGHT
THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
A CHORUS LINE
ANASTASIA
