BWW Prompts: Which Singer's Catalogue Would You Turn Into A Musical?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Today we asked readers which music artist should be the next to get the jukebox treatment!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where every weekday we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"As a child of the '80s, I'd love to see a Madonna musical. With the right choreographer and a huge ensemble, it could be spectacular!" @PSWhore

"The only correct answer is Fleetwood Mac Rumors with the relationship drama of the band as the story." @thinktheatre

"Aretha Franklin" @callmelady

"Jennifer Lopez. I think we deserve it." @NatalieAlana87

"Joan Jett and Pat Benatar." @LeenyaRideout

Instagram

"Jason Mraz! The lyricism is already brilliant, add some musical theatre vibe and that's a show I would love!" @mcconley (M. Collins Conley, Mean Girls on Broadway)

"Ah Taylor Swift. You have so much material to work with and definently range of genres of songs." @marissacmaxwell

"Lady Gaga!" @sabrinaaoliverii

"BEYONCÉ. AND THATS ON PERIOOOOOD." @myiamalone12

"Tori Amos. Musical will be DAYS long." @isvbella__

Facebook

"Not so much a jukebox musical but more an an artist or band that I think could write incredible music for a musical - "fun." Their songs have great storytelling and dramatic structure. Would love to see what they would come up with." Stacey Brunelle

I'm convinced there is a musical to be made using Blondie's catalog. Wish I could write musicals." Gavin Fraser

"The Monkees Musical (with actual monkeys)" Jay Stephenson

"Elton John/Bernie Taupin's Tumbleweed Connection and Honky Chateau - a Western musical." Larry C. Heitzman

"The Carpenters" Chris McLaughlin

Related Articles