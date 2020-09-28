BWW Prompts: Which Pandemic-Era Piece of Broadway Art Is Your Favorite?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Today we asked our readers for their favorite Broadway pandemic content!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration!" @Danii_Sant

"Stars In The House and Seth Rudetsky's various concerts." @AdamDisney95

"The Sondheim 90th Birthday celebration and Michael Urie's Buyer & Cellar" @samawesome

"KILLER PARTY IS SO AWESOMEEEEE" @IsabelAlasio

Instagram

"Broadway Jackbox! It's brought me so much joy in such a dark time!" @abbypatnoe

"THE FALSETTOS REUNION! IT WAS ICONIC." @antovergaravi

"The Ham4Change livestreams were amazing!" @ry_the_ravenclaw

"James Corden having the cast of Dear Evan Hansen singing You Will Be Found over Zoom. Great song, fantastic performance." @vilhelmct

"All of them! The inspiration and creativity just sparks a flame of hope and sense of happiness that people are still making music even if they are not together and I truly admire it." @sophblackburn

Facebook

"Howard on Disney Plus" Rowena Newman

"'Raise You Up' - original cast of Kinky Boots." Amanda Sudds

"All of the continued performances have been wonderful, but my personal favorite was the cast and crew reunion of Legally Blonde the Search for Elle Woods." Zachary B. Jordan

"Agree about SITH and also treasure the National Theatre of London streaming we got on YouTube this summer. What a privilege to see these performances!" Cynthia Cyndy Metcalf

"Hamilton on Disney Plus!!! Watched it like 5 times more to come." Theresa Kent

