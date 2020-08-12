BWW Prompts: Which Musical Would You Stream Non-Stop If You Could?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Today we asked our readers to share their dream musical stream!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where every week we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"RAGTIME. RAGTIME. Everyone's answer should be Ragtime. if you don't know Ragtime, look it up!!!" @LaurenOlarte

"In the Heights 100%. The original Broadway cast was perfect and I was 4 years old so I never got to see it and it just means so much to me." @IsabellaLeall46

"The first run of Chicago. Any of those "lost" Fosse productions, really." @__silviavanessa

"Deaf West's Spring Awakening revival. I'll watch it once a day." @luluonstageleft

"Definitely Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812." @jakob_beecham

Instagram

"It's called PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT." thenickadams

"The 2015 production of A New Brain for the only reason to see more close ups of Jonathan Groff." daisyt0601

"WAITRESS!!!!!!" carolynbeatty

"I would love to watch Tuck Everlasting on repeat! Even though it ended its run earlier!" sarah_bomdiggity_chandler

"MEAN GIRLSSSSSS I live in England and there currently isn't a west end version so i would LOVE to watch it!!!" alfie_connnolly

Facebook

"Hadestown" Danny Bryant

"Head Over Heels!!!!!!!!" Becca Jean

"Beetlejuice" Sara Powell

"GYPSY - with Angela Lansbury" Vincent Pantuso

"2011 Follies" Laura Morris

