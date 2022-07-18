BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!
For World Emoji Day we asked our readers to share their favorite Broadway show using only emojis!
We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our #BWWPrompts, where every week we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.
Billy Elliot
- @analise.scarpaci
Jesus Christ Superstar
- @antonio.hdz18
Six the Musical
- @caro_b2010
The Book of Mormon
- @jer_ky
Come From Away
- @dilettadotbruno
Carousel
- @ellisekuespert
Rent
- @scorpio.sun.enby
Once On This Island
- @msizabelsanches
Hadestown
- @sydwig00
Wicked
- @KChenoweth (Wicked's original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth!)
Dear Evan Hansen
- @twmcswain
Beetlejuice
- @Blackbird685
In the Heights
- @tactus72
Sunday in the Park with George
- @dwkii
Beauty and the Beast
- @Lori_Starr
Angels in America
- Sam A.
Fiddler on the Roof
- Debbie M.
Company
- Angela G.
The Lion King
Hanna J.
Les Miserables
- Pam E.
Sweeney Todd
- Fran R.
A Christmas Story
- Jesse F.
Waitress
- Morgan P.