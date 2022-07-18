BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our #BWWPrompts, where every week we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

For World Emoji Day we asked our readers to share their favorite Broadway show using only emojis. See some of their answers here!

Instagram

Billy Elliot

- @analise.scarpaci

Jesus Christ Superstar

- @antonio.hdz18

Six the Musical

- @caro_b2010

The Book of Mormon

- @jer_ky

Come From Away

- @dilettadotbruno

Carousel

- @ellisekuespert

Rent

- @scorpio.sun.enby

Once On This Island

- @msizabelsanches

Hadestown

- @sydwig00

Twitter

Wicked

- @KChenoweth (Wicked's original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth!)

Dear Evan Hansen

- @twmcswain

Beetlejuice

- @Blackbird685

In the Heights

- @tactus72

Sunday in the Park with George

- @dwkii

Beauty and the Beast

- @Lori_Starr

Facebook

Angels in America

- Sam A.

Fiddler on the Roof

- Debbie M.

Company

- Angela G.

The Lion King

Hanna J.

Les Miserables

- Pam E.

Sweeney Todd

- Fran R.

A Christmas Story

- Jesse F.

Waitress

- Morgan P.