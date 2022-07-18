Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

For World Emoji Day we asked our readers to share their favorite Broadway show using only emojis!

Jul. 18, 2022  

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our #BWWPrompts, where every week we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

For World Emoji Day we asked our readers to share their favorite Broadway show using only emojis. See some of their answers here!

Instagram

Billy Elliot

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- @analise.scarpaci

Jesus Christ Superstar

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- @antonio.hdz18

Six the Musical

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- @caro_b2010

The Book of Mormon

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- @jer_ky

Come From Away

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis! - @dilettadotbruno

Carousel

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis! - @ellisekuespert

Rent

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- @scorpio.sun.enby

Once On This Island

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis! - @msizabelsanches

Hadestown

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- @sydwig00

Twitter

Wicked

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- @KChenoweth (Wicked's original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth!)

Dear Evan Hansen

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- @twmcswain

Beetlejuice

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- @Blackbird685

In the Heights

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- @tactus72

Sunday in the Park with George

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- @dwkii

Beauty and the Beast

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- @Lori_Starr

Facebook

Angels in America

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- Sam A.

Fiddler on the Roof

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- Debbie M.

Company

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- Angela G.

The Lion King

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

Hanna J.

Les Miserables

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- Pam E.

Sweeney Todd

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- Fran R.

A Christmas Story

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis! - Jesse F.

Waitress

BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Broadway Show Using Only Emojis!

- Morgan P.



